BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding Autumn Colds and Flus
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 7 months ago

Understanding Autumn Colds and Flus

Welcome to the Reality of Health! In this episode, I dive into the terrain theory, discussing how our bodies naturally cleanse themselves and why different people get sick in varying ways. We'll explore the impact of seasonal changes on our health, the nocebo effect, and why you might feel sick even if you're not 'catching' something from others. I'll also share natural methods to boost your immune system, including the benefits of seasonal eating, the right types of salt, natural sugars, and key herbal remedies like echinacea and ginger. Learn how to support your body's natural healing processes and handle seasonal sickness more effectively.


00:00 Introduction to Healing Techniques

00:33 Understanding Seasonal Changes

02:30 The Terrain Theory Explained

05:25 The Nocebo Effect

07:43 Inflammatory Responses and Sickness

16:01 Practical Advice for Health

16:17 Understanding Seasonal Foods

17:45 The Importance of Quality Salt

19:17 Alternatives to Refined Sugar

20:25 Echinacea: A Winter Essential

22:46 The Power of Ginger

24:10 Natural Pain Relief with Willow Bark

26:29 Essential Oils for Health

30:15 Using Castor Oil Packs

31:42 Final Thoughts and Recommendations

Keywords
natural remediesterrain theoryhealthy livingginger health benefitsseasonal allergiesnocebo effectherbal supplementscastor oil packinflammatory responsecold and flu seasonimmune boosting tipsechinacea benefitsessential oils for coldsfever managementseasonal eating tips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy