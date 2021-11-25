Vaxxed Priest dies on Livestream - Medical Murder in Hospitals - Australia forced vaccinations

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- Priest Dies during Livestream church service
- Australian Northern Territories under Marshall Law - Forced Vaccinations
MUSIC:
Knocking on Heaven's Door - From the movie "Pat Garret & Billy the Kid"
Fools Rush In - Elvis Presley
Mirrored - wil paranormal