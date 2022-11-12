【 G -Times NEWS】Pharmaceutical Giant Pfizer’s Business Model Is To “Create A Disease and Sell the Cure”

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https://gnews.org/articles/518101
Summary：It was reported on Nov 4th that in order to obtain an indefinite profit, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer deliberately created disease in order to make people permanently rely on its cures and constantly cling on additional Pfizer’s drugs