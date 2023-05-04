The Sane Asylum #136 - 03 May 2023 - Guests: Eric Gajewski hr 1; Dave Gahary + Ayo Kimathi hr 2.

Traditional Catholic Advocate Eric Gajewski (https://tradcatknight.org/) returns for hour 1 to discuss the latest in Catholic Eschatology. Hour 2: Dave Gahary + Ayo Kimathi (https://inblackandwhite.net/) discuss their new blockbuster documentary series “Uncensored in Black & White” where white and black nationalists seek to join together to fight the satanic parasites destroying our country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.