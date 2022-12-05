Eric Huysmans Guided Meditation - Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. Eric Huysmans led us in a guided meditation from the "3D" on an elevator up to the 7th floor and I and others got in the zone within minutes. This was my best meditation in months. I was impressed with the flow of the Council of 9 consciousness or energy, down... and us moving up.

I invited Eric to lead us in a guided meditation again before Christmas.

Thank you Eric! Very good! I felt so calm, clear and peaceful afterwards, after having a bit of a down day. : - )

Eric Huysmans gave explanations that were good, sensible and I can follow it well, as it relates to the Theravada Buddhist cosmology that I am familiar with. This is the description posted on our Meetup at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact . Please join!

Preparing for Contact – The Council of 9

Preparing for contact is acknowledging we all are spiritual beings. Than we connect with our non-physical nature within and without. In this meeting we connect with the Council of 9 beyond the 3th dimension. The Council of Nine are there as a steppingstone for you to expand your view on the world, to expand your perspectives, your consciousness. Consciousness knows no in nor out, ultimately it merely is… a perspective.

Preparing for contact is done in this session, what humans call telepathically, beyond the physical senses. This needs some training and perseverance, most of us are not yet able to use our non-physical senses. In preparation for this you also may use an audio technique based on binaural beats. This link to Eric's website gives you access to some of the pre-training you can do on your own: https://www.cosmicpsychologyportal.org/freebeginnerstutorial

The CO9 and Eric

Bio for Eric

My name is Eric Huysmans, born in 1960, from and living in Belgium.

Like all of us I was born with the knowing I was a spiritual being. Also like most of us this knowing, these spiritual doors were closed with a bang, resulting in a birth trauma.

I had a normal, common life in a mix of doing as I was told and looking for clues: there must be more than this.

It took me about 40 years finding my way back, breaking down closed doors. Then my guide(s) started training me on a soul basis, while I, as an ego, continued looking for more doors to open with trial and error.

Now today I must admit that my goal ‘being connected’ didn’t work as planned. Reality is that a ‘ Council of Nine, a cosmic collective have me as a human physical representative, knowing of spiritual doors. They provide me with the cosmic ‘information’ where to find these doors, how to open them and assisting others to do the same themselves.

Continuing on this path I am now learning doors really cannot be closed at all, but that is another story.

