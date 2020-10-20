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FULL SHOW: President Trump Live Calls Out Biden Crime Family During Rally
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20 views • October 20, 2020
President Trump has his first of two rallies in Prescott, Arizona, where people were lined up by the thousands before sunrise to see the President. Trump makes interesting comments about Bill Barr and the Hunter Biden laptop. Police officers are being beaten nearly to death and can no longer defend themselves because of mainstream media and the Democrat Party. Anthony Fauci is a bad actor at least and major criminal at most for the blatant lies and deception he ran against America and we now have documented proof he knew of his deception the entire time. Joe And Hunter Biden are hiding now. Will Joe make the stage for the final debate? Or will the Democrat moderator go against Trump alone? Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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