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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed June 27 2021
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20 views • June 29, 2021
Tonight we discuss oaths, pledges and words used by the influential and the power players that directly affect everyone’s life to one degree or another and even your basic right to survival.
In the U.S. Members of the U.S. Military, Our Elected Political Representatives, Law Enforcement both Local State and Federal take oaths that they swear to in order to perform the duty or their job. Even lawyers, doctors other professions swear an oath.
Civic and Social Organizations take oaths and pledges also.
Is what we are about to review a threat to the human race’s future or is a conspiracy theory. The meme itself that has been shared around social media is false, only in relation to the statement being from the book COVID-19: The Great Reset written by Klaus Schwab Chairman of the World Economic Forum and Thierry Malleret.
The WEF that consists of some of the wealthiest and influential people in the world claim they intend to save the world, like their associates Dr Fauci, Bill Gates, and others, along with the head of governments who are invited to attend their gatherings in Davos Switzerland.
In 1977, The Club of Rome commissioned Cyrus Vance, Jimmy Carter's Secretary of State, to write The Global 2000 Report to the President: entitled “Global 2000 Report To The President Volume I - Declassified Plan To Depopulate U.S. by 100 Million; Official Plan to Depopulate the US by 100 Million.” Vance wrote about plans to "tame" the common man who he referred to as "The Enemy."
The plan was to reduce the world's population by means of wars, famine, diseases, and plagues. The HIV virus and the Aids epidemic became a part of this plan.
Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and the WEF Klaus Schwab joined forces in 2000 to save the world with GAVI
Could the Communist Chinese be involved that massive depopulation plan considering they have a huge population to feed?
An Australian Reporter from SKY News Sharry was discussing with FOX Business News Anchor Maria Bartilomo about a Chinese Bio Weapon Play The Clip
Reports were never released never to the public about UFO’s so why now?
We The People Demand an answer about WTF is going on with these Communists and Nazis involved in the government trough how many Presidential Administrations now!
few minutes of the clip of President Joey Biden this week when he dismisses the words of Our Founder Thomas Jefferson, and lies about weaponry and the Second Amendment.
https://www.businessinsider.com/biden-mocks-gun-right-advocates-who-say-assault-weapons-needed-fight-government-2021-6
https://news.yahoo.com/biden-mocked-gun-rights-advocates-084157082.html
Did Joey just threaten to use Military Weapons on the people if we don’t comply with his agenda? Threatening to have a war between the people and their government sounds like a Revolution doesn’t?
School Board Meeting Arrest clip
A Threat to the food supply and bankrupting farmers to control the food supply should be a wake up call?
Play the clip Science cure is Human Engineering
First 6:30 minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlUXTP4pGcA
Will the members of World Economic Forum, the wipe out Billions People crew by intentionally screwing up the food supply?
https://www.farmwater.org/farm-water-news/map-2021-farm-water-supply-cuts/
Epidemics
MASSIVE: WORLD RENOWNED DOCTOR BLOWS LID OFF OF COVID VACCINE
https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
June 21, 2021 BREAKING! Leaked Airline Documents Reveal HORRIFIC Details About 'Vaccinated' Pilots
https://rumble.com/viuu1l-breaking-leaked-airline-documents-reveal-horrific-details-about-vaccinated-.html
play first nine minutes 40 seconds
Kamala at the Border not quite US Border Patrol, Tucson Sector 6/25/2021 (Facebook Site)
https://rumble.com/viy1ad-five-finger-death-punch-gone-away.html
Hope Not Hopium 28:00
https://www.corbettreport.com/a-brief-history-of-hopium-video/
A woman who escaped North Korea and survived all the horrors of her home country, being bought and sold in Communist China as a child, and watching her parents perish comes to the U.S. and works her way to attend Columbia University, and she states one of the most disturbing experiences she has had is going to college to learn and “The college has a problem with her, not having a problem” with race it is time to investigate what is being taught in U.S. colleges/universities, and K thru 12!
https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2021/06/17/breaking-chinese-defector-confirmed-as-top-counterintelligence-official-n398374
BREAKING: Chinese Defector's Identity Confirmed, Was Top Counterintelligence Official
In the U.S. Members of the U.S. Military, Our Elected Political Representatives, Law Enforcement both Local State and Federal take oaths that they swear to in order to perform the duty or their job. Even lawyers, doctors other professions swear an oath.
Civic and Social Organizations take oaths and pledges also.
Is what we are about to review a threat to the human race’s future or is a conspiracy theory. The meme itself that has been shared around social media is false, only in relation to the statement being from the book COVID-19: The Great Reset written by Klaus Schwab Chairman of the World Economic Forum and Thierry Malleret.
The WEF that consists of some of the wealthiest and influential people in the world claim they intend to save the world, like their associates Dr Fauci, Bill Gates, and others, along with the head of governments who are invited to attend their gatherings in Davos Switzerland.
In 1977, The Club of Rome commissioned Cyrus Vance, Jimmy Carter's Secretary of State, to write The Global 2000 Report to the President: entitled “Global 2000 Report To The President Volume I - Declassified Plan To Depopulate U.S. by 100 Million; Official Plan to Depopulate the US by 100 Million.” Vance wrote about plans to "tame" the common man who he referred to as "The Enemy."
The plan was to reduce the world's population by means of wars, famine, diseases, and plagues. The HIV virus and the Aids epidemic became a part of this plan.
Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and the WEF Klaus Schwab joined forces in 2000 to save the world with GAVI
Could the Communist Chinese be involved that massive depopulation plan considering they have a huge population to feed?
An Australian Reporter from SKY News Sharry was discussing with FOX Business News Anchor Maria Bartilomo about a Chinese Bio Weapon Play The Clip
Reports were never released never to the public about UFO’s so why now?
We The People Demand an answer about WTF is going on with these Communists and Nazis involved in the government trough how many Presidential Administrations now!
few minutes of the clip of President Joey Biden this week when he dismisses the words of Our Founder Thomas Jefferson, and lies about weaponry and the Second Amendment.
https://www.businessinsider.com/biden-mocks-gun-right-advocates-who-say-assault-weapons-needed-fight-government-2021-6
https://news.yahoo.com/biden-mocked-gun-rights-advocates-084157082.html
Did Joey just threaten to use Military Weapons on the people if we don’t comply with his agenda? Threatening to have a war between the people and their government sounds like a Revolution doesn’t?
School Board Meeting Arrest clip
A Threat to the food supply and bankrupting farmers to control the food supply should be a wake up call?
Play the clip Science cure is Human Engineering
First 6:30 minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlUXTP4pGcA
Will the members of World Economic Forum, the wipe out Billions People crew by intentionally screwing up the food supply?
https://www.farmwater.org/farm-water-news/map-2021-farm-water-supply-cuts/
Epidemics
MASSIVE: WORLD RENOWNED DOCTOR BLOWS LID OFF OF COVID VACCINE
https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
June 21, 2021 BREAKING! Leaked Airline Documents Reveal HORRIFIC Details About 'Vaccinated' Pilots
https://rumble.com/viuu1l-breaking-leaked-airline-documents-reveal-horrific-details-about-vaccinated-.html
play first nine minutes 40 seconds
Kamala at the Border not quite US Border Patrol, Tucson Sector 6/25/2021 (Facebook Site)
https://rumble.com/viy1ad-five-finger-death-punch-gone-away.html
Hope Not Hopium 28:00
https://www.corbettreport.com/a-brief-history-of-hopium-video/
A woman who escaped North Korea and survived all the horrors of her home country, being bought and sold in Communist China as a child, and watching her parents perish comes to the U.S. and works her way to attend Columbia University, and she states one of the most disturbing experiences she has had is going to college to learn and “The college has a problem with her, not having a problem” with race it is time to investigate what is being taught in U.S. colleges/universities, and K thru 12!
https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2021/06/17/breaking-chinese-defector-confirmed-as-top-counterintelligence-official-n398374
BREAKING: Chinese Defector's Identity Confirmed, Was Top Counterintelligence Official
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