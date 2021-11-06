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We got vaxxed and are just fine
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1605 views • November 06, 2021
We have to share these because lamestream media will scrub them. The jabs are not just fine. Do some independent research. The guy on the left will not tell you the truth, but it is plain to see.
I most certainly am not making light of this. We are in a deadly serious situation where people we should be able to trust DO NOT have our best interests in mind.
I most certainly am not making light of this. We are in a deadly serious situation where people we should be able to trust DO NOT have our best interests in mind.
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