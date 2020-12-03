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GEORGE KNAPP ~ The UFO & Alien Cover-Up & The Lost Tapes [Age Of Truth TV]
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58 views • December 03, 2020
AN IMPORTANT TOPIC - AN IMPORTANT DISCUSSION - AN IMPORTANT PERSONALITY!
GEORGE KNAPP is an investigate reporter, journalist, TV News anchor in Las Vegas, UFO researcher and lecturer at international UFO conferences all over the world.
George Knapp put the legendary secret military base AREA 51, on the map and introduced Bob Lazar to the world, a now famous UFO/Alien/Area51 whistleblower. George Knapp is an important figure in the world of UFO research, a voice of reason and instrumental when it comes to uncovering secrets about UFO´s and Alien/E.T. existence on other planets as well as on Planet Earth. He is one of the few News presenters who has reported extensively on Extra-Terrestrial existence and the UFO cover-up by the U.S. government in the mainstream media.
What is "THE LOST TAPES"?
In 2014, when this interview was filmed, the Age Of Truth TV team lost an enormous amount of filmed interview shows with a lot of great speakers, when a couple of external harddrives mysteriously broke down. After a few years of trying very hard to retrieve the lost data files, a specialist were eventually able to rescue most of the film files, although, sadly, a few episodes are lost forever. It also seemed impossible to try and edit this episode with George Knapp together because a few camera angles were lost. We now only have Mr. Knapp´s main camera angle for about 20 minutes, and the rest of the show, the profile camera angle is shown. However we wanted to honor this great man and the work we did together, filming this Age Of Truth TV interview. Even though most of George Knapp´s main camera angle and the sound is lost for good, we have tried to piece everything together to the best of our ability with what was rescued from the broken harddrives, and the only available camera sound has been enhanced and optimized
When all that is said, we hope that you will enjoy this amazing and very important in-depth, hard-talk conversation between George Knapp and Age Of Truth TV presenter, Lucas Alexander. It was filmed in an Art Storage Loft building in Copenhagen, Denmark on 5th October 2014.
TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- Aliens and UFO´s!
- Is the UFO phenomena real? Real reports, encounters, abductees
and UFO sightings - or a New World Order political strategy?
- Disclosed UFO files and the Freedom Of Information Act.
- The Roswell UFO crash in New Mexico in 1947.
- The "Roswell Nurse" Mathilda McElroy, who spoke to an Alien being,
who told her about a very alternative version of human history, our
planet and the universe. Could that be true?
- Is the government lying to us about life on other planets?
- The BOB LAZAR story.
- John Lear, who introduced George Knapp to UFOlogy.
- The most prominent ALIEN RACES! Who and what are they?
- Alien Shapeshifters. Taking a different form. Humans, Fairies,
- Area 51 - the secret military base in Nevada. Was the Moon Landing
filmed there by Stanley Kubrick?
Goblins, Trolls.
- Project Bluebook - a sham!
- Project Paperclip and Nazi scientists in America. World War ll & Foo
Fighters.
- MK Ultra Mind Control.
- Dr. Jaques Vallee, the inspiration for the Claude Lacombe character
in the film "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind".
- Prominent UFO speakers Linda Moulton Howe and Steven Greer.
- Energy, atoms vs. matter. Decoding different freguences. Who can
see UFO´s when others can´t?
- Technology that can bend light. Light - Energy - Vibration.
- Remote Viewing. Ingo Swann and Uri Geller.
- People risking ridicule in order to speak the truth about the nature of
reality.
- Crazy encounters with people.
- MJ12 (Majestic 12) secret documents.
- President Eisenhower meeting with aliens in the 1950´s.
- The New World Order.
- JFK and the Las Vegas mafia.
........that and much more in this eye-opening and dynamic episode with George Knapp.
Filmed at
Art Storage Loft Building
Christianshavn, Copenhagen, Denmark
5 October 2018
Interviewed by Lucas Alexander for Age Of Truth TV.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
AGE OF TRUTH TV Website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2018 Age Of Truth TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE KNAPP is an investigate reporter, journalist, TV News anchor in Las Vegas, UFO researcher and lecturer at international UFO conferences all over the world.
George Knapp put the legendary secret military base AREA 51, on the map and introduced Bob Lazar to the world, a now famous UFO/Alien/Area51 whistleblower. George Knapp is an important figure in the world of UFO research, a voice of reason and instrumental when it comes to uncovering secrets about UFO´s and Alien/E.T. existence on other planets as well as on Planet Earth. He is one of the few News presenters who has reported extensively on Extra-Terrestrial existence and the UFO cover-up by the U.S. government in the mainstream media.
What is "THE LOST TAPES"?
In 2014, when this interview was filmed, the Age Of Truth TV team lost an enormous amount of filmed interview shows with a lot of great speakers, when a couple of external harddrives mysteriously broke down. After a few years of trying very hard to retrieve the lost data files, a specialist were eventually able to rescue most of the film files, although, sadly, a few episodes are lost forever. It also seemed impossible to try and edit this episode with George Knapp together because a few camera angles were lost. We now only have Mr. Knapp´s main camera angle for about 20 minutes, and the rest of the show, the profile camera angle is shown. However we wanted to honor this great man and the work we did together, filming this Age Of Truth TV interview. Even though most of George Knapp´s main camera angle and the sound is lost for good, we have tried to piece everything together to the best of our ability with what was rescued from the broken harddrives, and the only available camera sound has been enhanced and optimized
When all that is said, we hope that you will enjoy this amazing and very important in-depth, hard-talk conversation between George Knapp and Age Of Truth TV presenter, Lucas Alexander. It was filmed in an Art Storage Loft building in Copenhagen, Denmark on 5th October 2014.
TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- Aliens and UFO´s!
- Is the UFO phenomena real? Real reports, encounters, abductees
and UFO sightings - or a New World Order political strategy?
- Disclosed UFO files and the Freedom Of Information Act.
- The Roswell UFO crash in New Mexico in 1947.
- The "Roswell Nurse" Mathilda McElroy, who spoke to an Alien being,
who told her about a very alternative version of human history, our
planet and the universe. Could that be true?
- Is the government lying to us about life on other planets?
- The BOB LAZAR story.
- John Lear, who introduced George Knapp to UFOlogy.
- The most prominent ALIEN RACES! Who and what are they?
- Alien Shapeshifters. Taking a different form. Humans, Fairies,
- Area 51 - the secret military base in Nevada. Was the Moon Landing
filmed there by Stanley Kubrick?
Goblins, Trolls.
- Project Bluebook - a sham!
- Project Paperclip and Nazi scientists in America. World War ll & Foo
Fighters.
- MK Ultra Mind Control.
- Dr. Jaques Vallee, the inspiration for the Claude Lacombe character
in the film "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind".
- Prominent UFO speakers Linda Moulton Howe and Steven Greer.
- Energy, atoms vs. matter. Decoding different freguences. Who can
see UFO´s when others can´t?
- Technology that can bend light. Light - Energy - Vibration.
- Remote Viewing. Ingo Swann and Uri Geller.
- People risking ridicule in order to speak the truth about the nature of
reality.
- Crazy encounters with people.
- MJ12 (Majestic 12) secret documents.
- President Eisenhower meeting with aliens in the 1950´s.
- The New World Order.
- JFK and the Las Vegas mafia.
........that and much more in this eye-opening and dynamic episode with George Knapp.
Filmed at
Art Storage Loft Building
Christianshavn, Copenhagen, Denmark
5 October 2018
Interviewed by Lucas Alexander for Age Of Truth TV.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
AGE OF TRUTH TV Website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2018 Age Of Truth TV. All Rights Reserved.
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