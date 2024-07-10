US Sports Partner Spotlight: Sally Beauty Supply

50% off Select COL-LAB

Sally Beauty is the world’s largest retailer of professional beauty supplies. They currently own and operate more than 2,700 Sally Beauty Supply stores worldwide, including stores in every state of the continental United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, and Spain.





Sally Beauty offers over 8,000 professional-quality products for hair color, diverse hair care, nails and more to retail customers, cosmetology students and salon professionals. In addition to their wide product assortment, Sally Beauty offers tutorials, tips and beauty-centered podcasts from their DIY University.

