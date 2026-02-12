The Oath That Changed Everything - Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study

What happened after Abraham passed the ultimate covenant test on Mount Moriah?

Why did God respond by swearing an oath by His own name and what does that oath reveal about faith, obedience, and the promise that would ultimately bless all nations? In this episode, we walk verse-by-verse through Genesis 22:15–24 — The Oath That Changed Everything, exploring the covenant confirmation that follows the binding of Isaac, the meaning of God’s self-sworn guarantee, and how this passage points forward to Jesus Christ, the promised Seed.

This is a faith-based, educational Bible study presented from a Christian worldview for informational purposes, encouraging thoughtful biblical reflection and deeper understanding of Scripture.

