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WEDNESDAY - JULY 22, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2031-6PM BREAKING: TRUMP ORDERS MASSIVE “SURGE” INTO CHICAGO & PORTLAND TO COMBAT INSURRECTION
The "surge" of agents announced on Wednesday to Chicago and other American cities is part of Operation Legend – named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot while sleeping in a Kansas City apartment late last month – and comes as federal law enforcement officers have already descended on Portland, Ore. and Kansas City, Mo. “The effort to shut down police in their own communities has led to a shocking explosion of shootings, killing, violence, murders,” Trump said during a speech in the White House’s East Room. “This rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation and we will not stand by and watch it happen.” EP 2031-6PM BREAKING: TRUMP ORDERS MASSIVE “SURGE” INTO CHICAGO & PORTLAND TO COMBAT INSURRECTION – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ZtLa30r04Dd
GUEST: Dr. Scott M. Jensen is a physician, American politician, and member of the Minnesota Senate. A member of the Republican Party of Minnesota, he represents District 47 in the western Twin Cities metropolitan area.
GUEST: Tore Says is a conservative constitutionalist political talk and entertainment program. There is call in participation and expert guests which include and are not limited to local, national and global authors, journalists, politicians and subject experts. No topic is off limits. Tore, the host of Tore says is a published author, citizen journalist, USN veteran that runs her own medical research and is a federal contractor as a linguist.Tore Says is heard on Red State Talk Radio weekdays from 12-2PM ET. https://redstatetalkradio.com/tore/
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