What It's Like to Drive a Tesla Across the Country (Charging, Autopilot, Fun)

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A recent wall street journal column described the experience of a woman and her friend driving from New Orleans to Chicago in an electric Kia. She spent most of the column complaining about charging, this is what it's like to drive a Tesla model X across the United States and into Canada, including auto pilot, super charging, roominess, acceleration, and fun. #ElonMusk #Tesla #crosscountry