Watch ye therefore as dark ages are upon us!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
This
video was produced in the outskirts of baranguay Busay, Cebu City,
the Philippines on September 13, 2022.
We
truly are living in the end times as witnessed by the content of the
article titled 'Dark Ages' feared to be returning to Europe:
https://www.wnd.com/2022/09/dark-ages-feared-returning-europe/
The Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua is warning us in Luke 21:36: Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.
Please
be watchful of world prophetic events as they are leading to the
enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast. Be ready to stand
before the Son of God, Jesus Christ or Yeshua by putting your faith
in Him and keeping His holy ten commandments which define His love as
they are found in Exodus 20:3-17.
