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Food Shortages Biggest Shock Of Our Lifetime Mike Adams
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403 views • May 21, 2022
Liberty and Finance.
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Food Shortages: Biggest Shock Of Our Lifetime | Mike Adams
11390 views
channel image
Liberty and Finance
Published 7 days ago |
"The food scarcity is real, and it is going to get a lot worse...The supply chain is in a state of collapse," says Mike Adams, the "Health Ranger," an outspoken consumer health advocate, award-winning investigative journalist, internet activist and science lab director. "Don't panic," he says, "get prepared.... This is going to be the biggest shock of our lifetimes."
2:38 Preparedness
5:25 Food shortages
10:00 Supply chain
18:52 Colloidal silver
21:34 Communication
24:30 Water
31:39 Sanitization
33:45 Adams online
35:14 Miles Franklin
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/f37d762e-b9e3-4cd7-8578-5505edc531e8
Play Video
Food Shortages: Biggest Shock Of Our Lifetime | Mike Adams
11390 views
channel image
Liberty and Finance
Published 7 days ago |
"The food scarcity is real, and it is going to get a lot worse...The supply chain is in a state of collapse," says Mike Adams, the "Health Ranger," an outspoken consumer health advocate, award-winning investigative journalist, internet activist and science lab director. "Don't panic," he says, "get prepared.... This is going to be the biggest shock of our lifetimes."
2:38 Preparedness
5:25 Food shortages
10:00 Supply chain
18:52 Colloidal silver
21:34 Communication
24:30 Water
31:39 Sanitization
33:45 Adams online
35:14 Miles Franklin
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/f37d762e-b9e3-4cd7-8578-5505edc531e8
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