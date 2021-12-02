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Stew Peters Interviews Dr. Ryan Cole
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626 views • December 02, 2021
Stew Peters discusses Ivermectin, healthcare workers speaking out, "vaccinated" patients populating the hospital emergency rooms, and Dr. Ryan Cole, one of the courageous doctors speaking out about the forced injection scheme being thrust upon us by the world's psychopathic billionaires.
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