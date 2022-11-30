The Federal Court System is Dangerous to the Constitution and Liberty

Many opponents of the Constitution - and some supporters - warned us about the power of the federal court system. Time seems to have proven them right. It’s absolutely foolish to leave the fate of your liberty to the chance that five out of nine politically-connected lawyers – employed by the largest government in history – will do the right thing and limit that same government’s power.

Path to Liberty: Nov 30, 2022

