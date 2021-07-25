© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-25-2021 A Multi-Tiered Single Outcome Agenda!
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • July 25, 2021
The scamdemic has been ongoing now for a year and a half and there is no end in sight. The testing continues and the injections are being pushed more and more even with all the evidence that they don't test and that they are killing! Cyber Polygon and the continued censorship and control over the internet. Food production control along with man made and natural disasters are now showing on the availability of food for all of us. Let's dive in!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.ceotodaymagazine.com/2021/07/bill-gates-and-george-soros-to-join-uk-covid-testing-buyout/
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
https://off-guardian.org/2021/07/22/mobilising-against-the-corporate-hijack-of-agriculture-and-the-un-food-systems-summit/
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/jun/09/world-faces-worst-food-crisis-50-years-un-coronavirus
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/OK_dees_1-Copy.jpg
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.ceotodaymagazine.com/2021/07/bill-gates-and-george-soros-to-join-uk-covid-testing-buyout/
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
https://off-guardian.org/2021/07/22/mobilising-against-the-corporate-hijack-of-agriculture-and-the-un-food-systems-summit/
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/jun/09/world-faces-worst-food-crisis-50-years-un-coronavirus
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/OK_dees_1-Copy.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.