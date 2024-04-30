Learn how to read nutrition labels - dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

Let’s compare the nutrition facts of Product A and Product B to see which food is healthier. Product A contains 29 grams of total fat, 4 grams of saturated fat, 17 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of sugar. Product B contains 8 grams of total fat, 1 gram of saturated fat, 16 grams of carbohydrates, and 0 grams of sugar. Based on these nutrition facts, which food is healthier? Product A is an avocado, and Product B is Doritos! Doritos contain corn, vegetable oil, maltodextrin, monosodium glutamate, dextrose, and many other poor ingredients—yet you may have thought Product B was the healthier food. You can't rely on nutritional facts alone to determine whether a food is healthy; you must look at the ingredients. Food is “that which is eaten to sustain life, provide energy, and promote the growth and repair of tissues.” Ultra-processed foods do not align with this definition! I believe that of everything that causes disease and destroys your health, ultra-processed foods are the most significant factor. If you want to know which food is healthy, you should ignore nutrition facts and go right to the ingredients. Here are 3 ingredients you’ll want to avoid: 1. Seed oils 2. All forms of sugar 3. Starches





Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients, so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

