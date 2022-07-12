Dr. Robert Malone Says FDA and CDC Have Been Compromised and Vax Spike is a Toxin

Don't Forget that Dr. Robert Malone Invented the mRNA technology. He devoted his life to vaccines, and now leads the fight for truth about the COVID vaccine. We have the science, and they have fear mongering .

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1) War Room Pandemic - Steve Bannon and Dr. Malone on The FDA and CDC and immune imprinting

https://rumble.com/v1bbead-dr.-malone-what-went-wrong-with-the-covid-vax-and-where-to-go-from-here.html

2) The Exposé - Trudeau Panics as his Government reveals the Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 COVID Deaths in Canada since February

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/06/trudeau-panics-fully-vaccinated-4-in-5-covid-deaths-5-months/?cmid=5e992499-bae1-4092-9f81-f78f842ce63c

3) War Room Pandemic - Christine Anderson: (European Parliament) Serious Vaccine Adverse Events Endangering Passengers Across Europe

https://rumble.com/v1bb4dp-christine-anderson-serious-vaccine-adverse-events-endangering-passengers-ac.html