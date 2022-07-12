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Dr. Robert Malone Says FDA and CDC Have Been Compromised and Vax Spike is a Toxin
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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225 views • July 12, 2022

Don't Forget that Dr. Robert Malone Invented the mRNA technology. He devoted his life to vaccines, and now leads the fight for truth about the COVID vaccine. We have the science, and they have fear mongering .

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:
1) War Room Pandemic - Steve Bannon and Dr. Malone on The FDA and CDC and immune imprinting
https://rumble.com/v1bbead-dr.-malone-what-went-wrong-with-the-covid-vax-and-where-to-go-from-here.html

2) The Exposé - Trudeau Panics as his Government reveals the Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 COVID Deaths in Canada since February
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/06/trudeau-panics-fully-vaccinated-4-in-5-covid-deaths-5-months/?cmid=5e992499-bae1-4092-9f81-f78f842ce63c

3) War Room Pandemic - Christine Anderson: (European Parliament) Serious Vaccine Adverse Events Endangering Passengers Across Europe
https://rumble.com/v1bb4dp-christine-anderson-serious-vaccine-adverse-events-endangering-passengers-ac.html

Keywords
vaccinescdcnwodepopulationwefcovidspike protein
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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