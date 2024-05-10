KILLING FIELDS OF RAFAH BECOME POLITICAL NIGHTMARE FOR BIDEN

As the Israeli military moves into Rafah, the former "safe haven" for displaced Palestinians from elsewhere in Gaza, against the expressed wishes of the Biden Administration, a new poll shows how much Biden's Israel policy is hurting him with voters. Does he have any moves? Also today: WHO "pandemic treaty" rears its ugly head. Can these authoritarians be stopped?
