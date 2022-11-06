Military Whistleblowers Drop BOMBSHELL Vaccine News, it's Bad | Redacted with Clayton Morris

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Some members of the U.S. military are now bravely coming forward as whistleblowers risking their careers to reveal how the government is covering up adverse effects from the Covid vaccines. These lawsuits claim that the military had no right to mandate the vaccine on the armed forces and the data being presented in court is staggering.
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https://rumble.com/v1rrhn7-whoa-military-whistleblowers-drop-bombshell-vaccine-news-its-bad-redacted-w.html