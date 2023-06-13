Create New Account
Sen Chuck Grassley: FBI is withholding pertinent information from the American People to cover for Biden
There are tapes.

The FBI knew there were tapes.

The FBI redacted text about the tapes, under the guise of “sources and methods”.

The FBI is withholding pertinent information that belongs to the American People to cover for Biden.

This alone confirms the FBI is compromised.


https://t.me/bioclandestine/1834 

