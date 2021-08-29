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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Περί Εξομολόγησης και Θείας Κοινωνίας
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69 views • August 29, 2021
Ομιλίες του μακαριστού πρωτοπρεσβυτέρου πατρός Νικολάου Μανώλη για το Μυστήριο της Εξομολόγησης και τις προϋποθέσεις για τη συμμετοχή μας στη Θεία Κοινωνία.
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