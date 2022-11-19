Caprylic Acid - Coconut Oil MCT Extract for Ketosis, Energy, Brain Power & More

Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.





0:00 Introduction

0:12 Caprylic acid, Caprylic Acid (C8 MCT): Powerful Gut Health and Keto

3:11 Types of MCTs

6:17 Caprylic Acid and Blood Sugar Stability

6:42 Reduces Hunger and Cravings

7:19 Promotes Fat Burning

7:58 Caprylic Acid Kills Bacteria and Yeast

9:39 How To Use Caprylic Acid

10:08 Summary

10:34 Consultation & More Info



