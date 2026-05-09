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Total siege of Bamako swept away as if by the wind!
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The Russian African Corps and the Malian forces ‘FAMa’ carried out a large-scale operation one day before JNIM militants imposed a siege on Bamako along the Sebekoro-Kati axis, west of the capital. A video shared by the military on May 8, shows dozens of cars passing freely after the axis was secured. The paramilitary forces organized a convoy escort to break through the blockade and supply the capital. Earlier, passengers from several transport buses—which had been blocked for five days in Kati, not far from Bamako—were seen after the militants’ blockade of the city, as shown in a video. Paramilitaries fighting for the Malian government under the leadership of General Assimi Goïta advanced on the highway toward Bamako, where militants had blocked civilian cargo transport and buses. However, these militants were swept away as if by the wind. No clashes were reported in other settlements either!

According to the General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces, “the “total siege of Bamako” was exaggerated or manipulated; when JNIM and FLA militants claimed that “victory comes only from God,” this obscured the fact that the Africa Corps and FAMa were actively fighting them. The Syrian-style scenario of a rapid power shift in Mali orchestrated by the West using foreign mercenaries and Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists has failed. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that Ukrainian GUR instructors coordinated the attack on Bamako and the assassination of Malian Defense Minister”. Evidence has been verified that the Africa Corps has conducted successful operations against JNIM and FLA since the April 25 attack, and they were forced into a tactical retreat by Malian fighters.

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