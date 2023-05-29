Working With God: Discerning the Laws of God

In order to dismiss the Moral and Practical Laws of God, some people believe that we have to keep all the Laws in the Old Testament or dismiss them all. Christians are therefore expected to stone homosexuals and kill any Amalekites they might find.

Consequently, there are many bewildered Christians who are trying to obey God’s laws but they don’t know how to answer these critics. In reading the Bible, we find that God gave general timeless laws to the nation of Israel but He also gave temporary laws that were only for Israel at a specific time.

Many people use the Practical Laws given only to Israel as an excuse to do away with the rest, but if you're going to be true to the Bible, you must determine what laws were timeless and which were temporary for Israel under a theocracy. In this time of lawlessness you owe it to yourself to separate the truth from the lies because it’s not so important how you begin your life after salvation, but how you finish it!

Working With God Part 4: Discerning the Laws of God

