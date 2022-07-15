Worship the Lord Jesus Christ, not Mary

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Dear Catholics, it is Jesus Who was with God as the Word and the Word was God, according to John 1:1, not Mary.



It is Jesus Who raised people from the dead and Who healed the sick, not Mary.



It is Jesus Who died on the cross for the remission of sins, according to Acts 2:38, not Mary.



It is Jesus Who gave us prophecies and parables, not Mary.



It is Jesus Who as the Word gave us His holy ten commandments, as they are mentioned in Exodus 20:3-17, not Mary.



It is Jesus Who is our Intercessor according to Romans 8:34.



It is Jesus Who is our Mediator between God and man according to 1 Timothy 2:5, not Mary.



It is Jesus Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life according to John 14:6, not Mary.



It is Jesus Who is the Creator according to Colossians 1:16-17 and according to 7th day Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11, not Mary.



It is ONLY through the name of Jesus Christ can we be saved according to Acts 4:10, 12, not Mary.



It is God the Father, not Mary, Who is worthy of praise, glory and thanks for sending us His holy sinless Son, Jesus Christ, as the Saviour of humanity. Only Jesus Chris saves. He is our Great God and our Saviour according to Titus 2:13.



To all Catholics, put your faith and OBEY the Lord Jesus Christ...and no one else.



If you put anyone else other than the Lord Jesus Christ as your God and Saviour, you are worshipping another god which goes against the first commandment of God which says, in Exodus 20:3, Thou shalt have no other gods before Me.



When you pray to Mary as you recite your rosary, you are praying to another god, a false god.



Imitate the Lord Jesus Christ Who prayed to the Almighty and Loving God the Father, our one and only Holy Father Who is in heaven according to John 17. There’s no other “holy father”.



Don’t let your Catholic prelates interpret for you what the Scriptures say but rather read the Bible yourself and allow the Holy Spirit of Truth, Who is God living in the true follower of Christ, move you to understand what the Bible says...and you will see that the doctrines of the Roman Catholic church are not aligned whatsoever with the doctrines and the commandments of God.



As Christ says to satan who is the father of lies in Matthew 4:10, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and Him only shalt thou serve. To all Catholics, please do likewise. Start worshipping the Lord Jesus Christ, Who is God manifested in the flesh according to 1 Timothy 3:16.



Worship and serve the God of the living, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg



SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES



ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11



John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/



Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777



Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].