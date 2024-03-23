Tennessee Passes ANTI-Geoengineering Bill banning CHEMTRAILS

Today, we are watching Tennessee who is fighting being sprayed by poisons from above under the guise of GeoEngineering. It goes to the House for votes end of March. It has passed the Senate already.

Two wise Doctors present the case with other Rep's. There is ONE SHILL of course who speaks at the end opposing common sense. I show the 44 page White House doc that everyone has access too. If you want to deny it, go ahead and throw your brain away along with the presented facts.

Date of this Video:March 22, 2024

