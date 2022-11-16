Citizens--Take Back Your Freedoms!

Peter Breggin MD presents two new initiatives that he and his wife Ginger are developing to encourage people everywhere to stand up for freedom. First, we have begun a new series of Freedom Flyers that can be downloaded from our website at www.breggin.com that are free and written for distribution to the public to enlighten people about the loss of freedom in the U.S. and around the world and what we can do about it. The initial flyer is now available on www.breggin.com at https://breggin.com/Freedom-Flyers. The first flyer is called WHAT’S HAPPENING TO OUR NATIONS IS NOT A MISTAKE OR UNINTENDED—IT’S PLANNED. Ginger Breggin has written a related column, “Freedom Flyers—A Paul Revere Moment to Save the World” on America Out Loud here: Freedom Flyers - A Paul Revere Moment to Save the World - America Out Loud

In this one-our presentation by Dr. Breggin without a guest, he also talks about a second positive initiative, “Peaceful Assemblies for Freedom.” It’s time for freedom advocates to overcome their fears of peacefully assembling. These assemblies would also be a great time for giving out the Freedom Flyers and organizing people to pass them out on the streets and to put them in stores and other accepting places, including community bulletin boards. Peaceful Assemblies for Freedom should not have a central leader or organization and instead start popping up like flowers after a spring rain under the warm sun of enthusiastic people working together.

The third part of the hour is about how to live a satisfying and fulfilling life at these times of stress and conflict. Having lived a life of often dangerous reform work, Dr. Breggin has learned about how to enjoy life in the face of stress and conflict and provides some comforting thoughts.

