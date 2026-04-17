De-escalating the war US Israel Iran Lebanon

These video's (a series) on Perfect Society are a genuine attempt to come up with ideas the war could end. I hope everyone attempts to make video's that help to end the war and create peace, bring stability and harmony back to countries. If you know better ways peace can be created, please do!



Basic strategy to end wars:

Contain to as few countries as possible. Tell other nations not to get involved.

De-escalate. One side could: Bring the troops home. The other side could: Surrender or meet the or some demands.

Both sides must comply with international law.

Ceasefire: stop violence.

Armistice: Formally and comprehensively end all hostilities as a step toward peace.

Intended to be permanent, lasting until a final peace treaty is signed.

Peace negotiations. Global peace treaty, universal peace treaty or cosmic peace treaty.



So the nations can live in peace and harmony and create a perfect society. In stead of a world in which people own nothing a world of abundance in which maximum fulfillment is bestowed upon all it's inhabitants.



My previous vids are better so be sure to check them out for:

Cosmic, universal peace forever.

Peace!



