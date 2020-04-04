Prayer Petitioning I AM for the Restoration of Israel

In Luke 21:24 Jesus/Yeshayah said that Israel would be scattered throughout the nations of the world as slaves because of her sin of rebellion against I AM. In Genesis 15:13-14, I AM/God said to Abram that his descendants would go into 400 years of slavery in a strange land that is not their own and would be mistreated there, but the nation that enslaves and mistreat Israel I AM would judge and Israel would come out with great wealth. This video is a call for I AM to fulfill his word and bring the true nation of Israel back from her exile and return Israel back to her own Promised Land after meeting with I AM again at Mt. Sinai where I AM will establish a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah. Hebrews 8:8

It is time to believe what the Word of I AM say and not what man wants to believe,