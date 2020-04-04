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Prayer Petitioning I AM for the Restoration of Israel
King David
King David
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4 views • April 04, 2020
In Luke 21:24 Jesus/Yeshayah said that Israel would be scattered throughout the nations of the world as slaves because of her sin of rebellion against I AM. In Genesis 15:13-14, I AM/God said to Abram that his descendants would go into 400 years of slavery in a strange land that is not their own and would be mistreated there, but the nation that enslaves and mistreat Israel I AM would judge and Israel would come out with great wealth. This video is a call for I AM to fulfill his word and bring the true nation of Israel back from her exile and return Israel back to her own Promised Land after meeting with I AM again at Mt. Sinai where I AM will establish a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah. Hebrews 8:8
It is time to believe what the Word of I AM say and not what man wants to believe,
Keywords
trumpprophecyisraeljewschurchreligionraptureend timesslaveryjudgmenthebrew israelitespromised landblack jews400 years of slavery
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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