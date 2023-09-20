Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump to skip GOP debate to target auto workers
channel image
High Hopes
2780 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
13 views
Published 15 hours ago

Reuters


Sep 20, 2023


Donald Trump plans to give a speech in Detroit on Sept. 27 to a crowd of union workers, skipping the second Republican presidential debate, an aide said, and instead inserting himself into a dispute between striking workers and America's leading automakers. Read here: https://reut.rs/3LxL0qH


Keep up with the latest news from around the world: https://www.reuters.com/


#trump #uaw #republicandebate #News #Reuters #newsfeed


Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe


Reuters brings you the latest business, finance and breaking news video from around the globe. Our reputation for accuracy and impartiality is unparalleled.


Get the latest news on: https://www.reuters.com/

Follow Reuters on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Reuters

Follow Reuters on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reuters

Follow Reuters on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reuters/?hl=en


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqqVBHKFLwY

Keywords
trumppresidentgoprepublicanunionreutersstrikedetroittargetskip debateauto workers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket