Trump to skip GOP debate to target auto workers

Reuters





Sep 20, 2023





Donald Trump plans to give a speech in Detroit on Sept. 27 to a crowd of union workers, skipping the second Republican presidential debate, an aide said, and instead inserting himself into a dispute between striking workers and America's leading automakers. Read here: https://reut.rs/3LxL0qH





