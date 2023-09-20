Trump to skip GOP debate to target auto workers

Reuters
Sep 20, 2023
Donald Trump plans to give a speech in Detroit on Sept. 27 to a crowd of union workers, skipping the second Republican presidential debate, an aide said, and instead inserting himself into a dispute between striking workers and America's leading automakers. Read here: https://reut.rs/3LxL0qH
