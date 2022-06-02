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Roger Stone Predicts Monkeypox Push is for New Lockdown and Mail-in Ballot Voter Fraud
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190 views • June 02, 2022
Roger Stone of https://stonedefensefund.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to predict that the monkeypox push is being used to initiate the next lockdown and force fraudulent mail-in ballots into a rigged election.
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