Bannon and Cortes: The Democracy Suppository Waiting on November 8

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Morning Joe on MSNBC featured Atlantic author Jennifer Senior this morning following her hit-piece on former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. Senior is your typical smug, elitist reporters from the east coast who has absolutely no idea what is important to everyday Americans suffering under the boot of the wretched Biden regime and their oppressive policies and economic failures. After this segment aired today on The War Room, Steve Bannon weighed in saying, "You're getting a democracy suppository on November 8th because we have built an army."