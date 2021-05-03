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Valuetainment: 'Vaxxed' A 'Controversial' Vaccine Movie Banned by Netflix & Apple [09.06.2020]
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150 views • May 03, 2021
Producer of Vaxxed Del Bigtree has a virtual sitdown with Patrick Bet-David. Watch Vaxxed https://bit.ly/3e6mqK8 (Censored)
About Guest: Del Matthew Bigtree is an American television and film producer, and CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network, who produced the film Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe based on the discredited views of Andrew Wakefield on an alleged connection between vaccines and autism.
250,768 views • Jul 9, 2020
Valuetainment - 2.98M subscribers
https://youtu.be/FX95m5kXMBU
About Guest: Del Matthew Bigtree is an American television and film producer, and CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network, who produced the film Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe based on the discredited views of Andrew Wakefield on an alleged connection between vaccines and autism.
250,768 views • Jul 9, 2020
Valuetainment - 2.98M subscribers
https://youtu.be/FX95m5kXMBU
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