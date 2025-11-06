Noah rapture ark door closed September 23-24 when Jesus came to seal. Mocker scoffers didn’t make it

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2025). There is a possibility that the beginning of the exodus spiritual rapture began on September 23-24, 2025, and there is an exodus journey through the wilderness, and the rapture will culminate with the physical snatching up of the “Bride of Christ” Church saints at the end of the exodus journey. Jesus may have come on September 23-24, 2025 as he told Joshua, in order to start the rapture by sealing his real Christian “Bride of Christ” true Church with a bright light to prepare them for the rapture. The Noah’s Ark door closed on September 23-24, 2025, and just like Noah’s family waited 7 days for the rain to start, Jesus’ “Bride” may be in a waiting period right now to the Feast of Tabernacles, which symbolizes Israel’s journey through the wilderness to eventually crossing the Jordan River where Elijah was raptured. October 6 Jerusalem sundown to 7 sundown is the holy assembly of God’s people to start the Feast of Tabernacles and October 13 Jerusalem sundown to 14 sundown is the holy assembly of God’s people and celebration Shemini Atzeret last 8th day of the Feast of Tabernacles. This may be what Joshua was told, and that would mean that the Tribulation Age 7-year began technically on October 23-24, 2025 when the true Feast of Trumpets was a month later, and the mockers & scoffers people of this earth are on only borrowed time because God’s real Christians are still on this earth until the end of that exodus journey out. That would make it exactly Daniel’s prophecy 2550 days from September 23-24, 2025 spiritual sealing rapture that Jesus gave Joshua as the rapture date to the date that Jesus told Joshua that he would return at Armageddon for his Second Coming on the Feast of Atonement on September 15, 2032, and it would be exactly Daniel’s prophecy 2520 days (7 year Tribulation Age) from the Feast of Trumpets October 23-24, 2025 to the Feast of Atonement on September 15, 2032 Jesus’ Second-Coming. That may be why all of us real Christians received the September 23-24, 2025 confirmation signs from God in each of our lives. This may be why Hlengiwe saw the real Christians, who will be raptured, sealed with a white light, because they are already decided & sanctified & prepared as the already spiritually raptured “Bride of Christ,” who will also be physically raptured at the culmination of the exodus period. God’s Word to Joshua both times that he will rapture his Church Bride on September 23-24, 2025, and his second visit saying that he will rapture his Church Bride in a matter of days, were both true. The seven days of the Feast of Tabernacles which is from October 6 to 13 this year will be symbolic of the Israelites’ exodus out of Egypt to the Red Sea, and the October 13 sundown Jerusalem time to sundown October 14 Shimini Atzeret day of celebration will be symbolic of the Israelites’ celebration upon arriving into the Promised Land heaven out of Egypt or the world. The ignoring fake Christians, and the wishy-washy neutral uncommitted politically-correct two-faced people-pleasers double-tongued popularity-loving fake unbiblical job position pastors, and the “proper business protocol behavior” reprimanding company bosses & coworkers were not sealed on September 23-24, 2025 when Jesus returned to seal his true Church saints for the rapture, because they did not believe and they ignored his wedding invitation. They missed Jesus visitation, just like they missed his first coming 2,000 years ago, and did not recognize Jesus. God’s real Christian “Bride of Christ” 5 wise virgins believe wholly and waited expectantly for Jesus to return.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine