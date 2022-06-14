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American Gun Grab
* We’ve been hearing a lot about these laws lately.
* These laws will end due process.
* SCOTUS: these laws are unconstitutional.
* [Bidan] is ignoring a Supreme Court decision.
* Authorities are already abusing these laws.
* These laws will be used along political lines.
* Dems only care about ideological threats.
* New legislation won’t do anything about the core problem.
* Soros-backed D.A.s aren’t enforcing the laws.
* Dems don’t believe crime is a big threat?
Creeping Authoritarianism
* Red flag laws will not end mass shootings, but they will end due process.
* Due process is a simple concept, but it’s the key to everything that’s good about America.
* It’s why we have — and have always had — the fairest justice system in the world.
* So you can see why Dems love emergencies; nothing gives them more power more quickly.
* Nothing the Biden administration or Congress is doing will address gun violence.
* The point is to allow them to become even more powerful.
* What’s dangerous is when the spread (between gubment and people it purportedly represents) gets too wide.
* That makes the country unstable.
* Democracy keeps the country strong and calm.
* Things get crazy and volatile when voters think they have no recourse, and [s]elected representatives no longer care about them.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 June 2022