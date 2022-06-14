American Gun Grab

* We’ve been hearing a lot about these laws lately.

* These laws will end due process.

* SCOTUS: these laws are unconstitutional.

* [Bidan] is ignoring a Supreme Court decision.

* Authorities are already abusing these laws.

* These laws will be used along political lines.

* Dems only care about ideological threats.

* New legislation won’t do anything about the core problem.

* Soros-backed D.A.s aren’t enforcing the laws.

* Dems don’t believe crime is a big threat?





Creeping Authoritarianism

* Red flag laws will not end mass shootings, but they will end due process.

* Due process is a simple concept, but it’s the key to everything that’s good about America.

* It’s why we have — and have always had — the fairest justice system in the world.

* So you can see why Dems love emergencies; nothing gives them more power more quickly.

* Nothing the Biden administration or Congress is doing will address gun violence.

* The point is to allow them to become even more powerful.

* What’s dangerous is when the spread (between gubment and people it purportedly represents) gets too wide.

* That makes the country unstable.

* Democracy keeps the country strong and calm.

* Things get crazy and volatile when voters think they have no recourse, and [s]elected representatives no longer care about them.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307709381112