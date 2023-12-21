Create New Account
This Isn't Going To Stop
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 12 hours ago

We have tools to fight back: remove [Bidan] from the ballot; and exercise the 20th Amendment, Section 3.

We should not be relying on the Supreme Court.

The only way to win is to punish the left with the same things they’re doing to punish us.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v42jc55-how-to-grow-some-balls-and-fight-back-ep.-2155-12212023.html

