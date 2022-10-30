Create New Account
Kanye West Doubles Down On The Claim That Jews Control The Media By Sharing SPREADSHEET 'Filled With Names Of Jewish Execs At Top Entertainment Corporations'
132 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 24 days ago |

'I didn't realize that it was anti-Semitic to say hey you know, I have a Jewish attorney, I have a Jewish record label, I have a Jewish contractor,'

'The red are the executives that are Jewish at these companies,' he said of the list on which most names are highlighted in red.

'At a time like this if I was on medication right now then one pill could be swapped out and would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again!'    

