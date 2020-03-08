Sing along karaoke-style to this classic Christian song.



He's Got the Whole World in His Hands









He's got the whole world in His hands,

He's got the whole world in His hands,

He's got the whole world in His hands,

He's got the whole world in His hands.



He's got my brothers and my sisters in His hands,

He's got my brothers and my sisters in His hands,

He's got my brothers and my sisters in His hands,

He's got the whole world in His hands.



He's got the sun and the rain in His hands,

He's got the moon and the stars in His hands,

He's got the wind and the clouds in His hands,

He's got the whole world in His hands.



He's got the rivers and the mountains in His hands,

He's got the oceans and the seas in His hands,

He's got you and he's got me in His hands,

He's got the whole world in His hands.



He's got everybody here in His hands,

He's got everybody there in His hands,

He's got everybody everywhere in His hands,

He's got the whole world in His hands.