Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 22 - The Acid / Alkaline Balance [1]

If our bodies become too acid or too alkaline, we die. Disease thrive in an acidic body. Therefore, a balance between acid and alkaline is crucial for our well-being. There are two organs in our body that are responsible for regulating our acid / alkaline balance - the lungs and the kidneys. In episode twenty-four we learn how to ensure this balance is kept and how to support these two organs. Barbara will also explain why the modern, hybridised wheat and grains are actually harmful to us. We will also be given advice about babies - how long to breast-feed, when and how to introduce food, supplement with iron or not etc.


