Who are The Aliens & where are they from?

The 5th Dimension:

On a sister planet in a galaxy far far away... where 5-dimensional TimeTravel has no distance...

I hate to inform you: the After-life or rather [also] the "before life"/pre-birth is as confusing as this [2]-3-4-dimensional physical one! There are "Gate Keepers," loops, & tunnels-of-Light to go through to navigate how long it takes to re-incarnate! You don't have as much choice in it as some "Channelers" CLAIM. It is a type-of science also, al bet, a 5th Dimensional one! Your "choice" depends on what you did in past lives "on Earth." Karma is the rule at last! (..And yes: karma is a bitch!) Do "good Karma" in this the 3rd dimension & you have more control over yourself & your-being/soul in the 5th!

The 4th Dimension is the active dimension. It is comprised of the degree of inter-action. i.e., There is always a "Bigger Picture [awareness-of-action/movement]." The 4th, as its resonant [interactive]-frequency increases, is the entrance/portal to the 5th.

To better know your tribal blood-mix history is to know you!

Lying doesn't work in the higher non-physical 5th Dimension, as such is telepathy. Lying & fraud are 4th & lower dimensional aspects. That is why lying lawyers so love 2-dimensional contracts!





I want to get back to using Earth-energy gravity ships... They are such a pleaser to use & so easy to freely sail!

As in 'John Carter [of Mars]' by Edgar Rice Burroughs & 'Star Wars!': Exaggerations of course, but some basics of mankind's history.

City of Revelation by John Michell & English vs. Metric systems

> ley lines - after 21 minute mark