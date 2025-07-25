Who are The Aliens & where are they from?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 5th Dimension:
On a sister planet in a galaxy far far away... where 5-dimensional TimeTravel has no distance...
I hate to inform you: the After-life or rather [also] the "before life"/pre-birth is as confusing as this [2]-3-4-dimensional physical one! There are "Gate Keepers," loops, & tunnels-of-Light to go through to navigate how long it takes to re-incarnate! You don't have as much choice in it as some "Channelers" CLAIM. It is a type-of science also, al bet, a 5th Dimensional one! Your "choice" depends on what you did in past lives "on Earth." Karma is the rule at last! (..And yes: karma is a bitch!) Do "good Karma" in this the 3rd dimension & you have more control over yourself & your-being/soul in the 5th!
The 4th Dimension is the active dimension. It is comprised of the degree of inter-action. i.e., There is always a "Bigger Picture [awareness-of-action/movement]." The 4th, as its resonant [interactive]-frequency increases, is the entrance/portal to the 5th.
To better know your tribal blood-mix history is to know you!
Lying doesn't work in the higher non-physical 5th Dimension, as such is telepathy. Lying & fraud are 4th & lower dimensional aspects. That is why lying lawyers so love 2-dimensional contracts!
I want to get back to using Earth-energy gravity ships... They are such a pleaser to use & so easy to freely sail!
As in 'John Carter [of Mars]' by Edgar Rice Burroughs & 'Star Wars!': Exaggerations of course, but some basics of mankind's history.
City of Revelation by John Michell & English vs. Metric systems
> ley lines - after 21 minute mark