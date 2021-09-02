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Australia Wants Govt ID For Internet
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162 views • September 02, 2021
I told you this was coming and on the heels of the Identify and Disrupt Bill I covered yesterday.
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SOURCES:
https://twitter.com/Alpha_Mind7/status/1433385841179643910
https://tutanota.com/blog/posts/australia-surveillance-bill/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com/
https://www.clownworlddating.com/donate/
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
SOURCES:
https://twitter.com/Alpha_Mind7/status/1433385841179643910
https://tutanota.com/blog/posts/australia-surveillance-bill/
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