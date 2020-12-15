© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video: Electors Blocked from Entering Michigan Capital to Vote for Trump
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • December 15, 2020
Dec 14, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones shows the videos of electors casting their vote for Donald J. Trump in the presidential election of 2020 and other GOP electors being barred from entry to cast their votes.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd7f0d8e5353b7e9a6930d6
https://banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones shows the videos of electors casting their vote for Donald J. Trump in the presidential election of 2020 and other GOP electors being barred from entry to cast their votes.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd7f0d8e5353b7e9a6930d6
https://banned.video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.