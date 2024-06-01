HOW TO INSTANTLY GO TO JAIL 🤣 [E I E I O, MUFUGGAH!]

Reality comes back to CURBSTOMP #COVIDIOCRACY into a coma ⛰ witness the face on Man Mountain Marvin at the end 😂





Hello everyone, this is YOUR Daily Dose of Internet. In this video, a guy commits crimes in front of a judge.





Links To Sources:





Judge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRrEs8n5wi4





Cheerleading: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5dudjJsR2m/





Baby Fish: https://www.newsflare.com/video/631538/large-fish-at-market-leaps-out-of-tank-straight-into-shocked-babys-lap-in-china





Toy: https://www.tiktok.com/@big_hugh3/video/7373418469322149163





Credit Card: https://www.tiktok.com/@amarimenendez/video/7367578667960257838





Bike Fall: https://www.tiktok.com/@bellaalmerico/video/7370061905320283435





Thief: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6Th8rmOTUg/?igsh=d29peHNndjg1ZzFw





Snake: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5Q_672MOX2/?igsh=bTR1ZTVqZzJiNjdr





Cat Stretch: https://www.tiktok.com/@madisonohora/video/6890203071905893638





Liquid Nitrogen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfgVk0ZzwBs





Celebration: https://www.tiktok.com/@iamjakkblakk/video/7374199845428612398





Duck Wind: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7Ux3sjxAcp/





Wheel: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6mIv5xpJYp/?igsh=ZHc3am5hZWZ4NDgx





Duck laser: https://vl.collab.inc/videos/553891





Baby Quack: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/uijN9tF4qIc





Rest of the videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdkQzfvvGV5BdVmsPUNi4Dw





Songs:





Blue Nights by Amine Maxwell / aminemaxwell

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/48qx2AC

Music promoted by Audio Library https://bit.ly/3Lvx5Bw





Track: Flexy — Land of Fire [Audio Library Release]

Music provided by Audio Library Plus

Watch: • Flexy — Land of Fire | Free Backgroun...

Free Download / Stream: https://alplus.io/flexy





Track: Indigo — Nelvian [Audio Library Release]

Music provided by Audio Library Plus

Watch: • Indigo — Nelvian | Free Background Mu...

Free Download / Stream: https://alplus.io/indigo





Purple Dream by Ghostrifter Official https://bit.ly/ghostrifter-sc

Creative Commons — Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/3Cn2faB

Music promoted by Audio Library • Purple Dream – Ghostrifter Official (...





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Welcome to your Daily Dose of Internet where I search for the best trending videos, or videos people have forgotten about, and put them all in one video. I upload 2-3 times a week to keep video quality high. I always ask for permission to share videos that I find!





If you enjoyed this video, watch my other videos as well: https://tinyurl.com/pmr7x24a





Click here to subscribe today: https://bit.ly/2Qts9Uo





►►►Follow me!





Discord: https://discord.gg/ddoi





My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmdmZp1K_kjXYBKgyqg_5LA





Twitter: https://twitter.com/ddofinternet





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dailydoseofinternet/





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DailyDoseOfInternet





If YOU film a video and think it is good enough to be featured on Daily Dose O





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-Pz-YEhmI0