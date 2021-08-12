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It Happened! A Bill, Just Introduced, Bans Tens Of Millions Of Americans From Flying In The US
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341 views • August 12, 2021
Today, the unvaccinated, or more specifically any person who doesn’t want to take the experimental COVID-19 Vaccine, are being treated as if they are ‘less than human’. If this were done to any other group of people, it would be considered hate speech. And now it’s even becoming popular to blame them for the pandemic variants. Which, as history proves, will lead to their mass mistreatment and abuse. On top of them being now allowed into shops, events, restaurants and bars. Now they are taking their money and banning them from flying. All that and more in this report…
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For More Information:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980?q=%7B%22search%22:%5B%224980%22%5D%7D&;s=2&r=2
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/26/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html
https://nypost.com/2021/08/10/biden-looking-at-ordering-universal-masking-for-school-kids/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/13/magazine/vaccination-patients-ethics.html
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-obama-official-calls-for-unvaccinated-to-be-put-on-no-fly-list
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/07/29/leana-wen-cdc-mask-guidance-unvaccinated-problem/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/feb/27/it-is-only-a-matter-of-time-before-we-turn-on-the-unvaccinated
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/03/health/unvaccinated-variant-factories/index.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/former-biden-adviser-suggests-making-unvaccinated-people-pay-for-their-own-covid-testing/ar-AAMuhlu
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejapsen/2021/08/08/coming-soon-for-the-unvaccinated-a-50-monthly-paycheck-deduction-from-your-employer/?sh=60e407a747ae
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/26/cnns-lemon-unvaccinated-should-not-be-allowed-in-supermarkets-ball-games-work/
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/unvaccinated-discrimination/
😀Get The Best VPN For 50% Off 4 For Life:
➡️ http://hidewithlisa.com ⬅️
Make Yourself Anonymous Online!! 🕵️🛡️
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com Get it now for $20 Off The 1st Year Use Code: 20Off
Upcoming Conference Hear The Watchmen: https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
September 16th-19th, in San Diego, California
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY RUMBLE ACCOUNT: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
For More Information:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980?q=%7B%22search%22:%5B%224980%22%5D%7D&;s=2&r=2
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/26/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html
https://nypost.com/2021/08/10/biden-looking-at-ordering-universal-masking-for-school-kids/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/13/magazine/vaccination-patients-ethics.html
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-obama-official-calls-for-unvaccinated-to-be-put-on-no-fly-list
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/07/29/leana-wen-cdc-mask-guidance-unvaccinated-problem/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/feb/27/it-is-only-a-matter-of-time-before-we-turn-on-the-unvaccinated
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/03/health/unvaccinated-variant-factories/index.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/former-biden-adviser-suggests-making-unvaccinated-people-pay-for-their-own-covid-testing/ar-AAMuhlu
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejapsen/2021/08/08/coming-soon-for-the-unvaccinated-a-50-monthly-paycheck-deduction-from-your-employer/?sh=60e407a747ae
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/26/cnns-lemon-unvaccinated-should-not-be-allowed-in-supermarkets-ball-games-work/
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/unvaccinated-discrimination/
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