BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It Happened! A Bill, Just Introduced, Bans Tens Of Millions Of Americans From Flying In The US
Lisa Haven
Lisa HavenCheckmark Icon
3781 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
341 views • August 12, 2021
Today, the unvaccinated, or more specifically any person who doesn’t want to take the experimental COVID-19 Vaccine, are being treated as if they are ‘less than human’. If this were done to any other group of people, it would be considered hate speech. And now it’s even becoming popular to blame them for the pandemic variants. Which, as history proves, will lead to their mass mistreatment and abuse. On top of them being now allowed into shops, events, restaurants and bars. Now they are taking their money and banning them from flying. All that and more in this report…


😀Get The Best VPN For 50% Off 4 For Life:
➡️ http://hidewithlisa.com ⬅️
Make Yourself Anonymous Online!! 🕵️🛡️

SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com Get it now for $20 Off The 1st Year Use Code: 20Off

Upcoming Conference Hear The Watchmen: https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
September 16th-19th, in San Diego, California

ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4​ 
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY RUMBLE ACCOUNT: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
 For More Information:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980?q=%7B%22search%22:%5B%224980%22%5D%7D&;s=2&r=2
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/26/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html
https://nypost.com/2021/08/10/biden-looking-at-ordering-universal-masking-for-school-kids/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/13/magazine/vaccination-patients-ethics.html
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-obama-official-calls-for-unvaccinated-to-be-put-on-no-fly-list
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/07/29/leana-wen-cdc-mask-guidance-unvaccinated-problem/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/feb/27/it-is-only-a-matter-of-time-before-we-turn-on-the-unvaccinated
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/03/health/unvaccinated-variant-factories/index.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/former-biden-adviser-suggests-making-unvaccinated-people-pay-for-their-own-covid-testing/ar-AAMuhlu
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejapsen/2021/08/08/coming-soon-for-the-unvaccinated-a-50-monthly-paycheck-deduction-from-your-employer/?sh=60e407a747ae
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/26/cnns-lemon-unvaccinated-should-not-be-allowed-in-supermarkets-ball-games-work/
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/unvaccinated-discrimination/
Keywords
vaccinecovidcovid vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy