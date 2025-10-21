Doctor Reveals The Most Overlooked Medicine on Earth

Please join me in welcoming Dr. Roger Shelly, quadruple board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary diseases, critical care medicine, and sleep medicine.





Dr. Seheult shares some fascinating new research about the ability of sunlight to penetrate the human body. It’s been previously thought that the sun could only penetrate a few centimeters into our bodies, but recent research has shown that it can penetrate the entire body and can even be measured on the other side.





Surprisingly, randomized, placebo-controlled studies have shown that light can affect parts of the body that were not exposed to sunlight. This phenomenon is known as the abscopal effect. This means that mitochondria from one part of the body can communicate with each other and upregulate, even if they are not directly exposed to light.





Infrared light can stimulate the mitochondria to produce more melatonin, which can reduce oxidative stress. It’s not significantly affected by the atmosphere, so you can get it almost any time of the day. UVB light, which you need to make vitamin D, is more abundant when the sun is at its highest.





Green trees, leaves, and grass reflect infrared light. To maximize infrared light absorption, head to green spaces where nature can reflect infrared light back to you!





The Green Heart Study measured the HSCRP, which correlates with the risk of stroke or heart attack, in residents of South Louisville, Kentucky —a region characterized by concrete and a lack of greenery. Approximately 8,000 trees were planted in a 4-square-mile area, and the HSCRP was remeasured. This resulted in a 13% to 20% average drop in HSCRP, which correlates to a 10% to 15% reduction in stroke and heart attack risk, without any changes in diet or exercise.





Dr. Seheult also explains that daytime light exposure helps with sleep by supporting the circadian rhythm, while nighttime light exposure can have an opposite effect.





