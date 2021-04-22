Here's a quick and grungy #teletuesday on a Wednesday. I got way too busy yesterday and couldn't finish mixing the audio and editing the video. But here it is. I just played whatever came to mind to a 6/8 beat at 90 bpm. Later I added the post rock drum kit in Superior Drummer with a few basic drum measures to match the different moods of the improvisation. The tricky thing about this improvisation was that I just played the guitar acoustically into my zoom h6 without any monitoring through an amp. Fortunately I was able to sculpt the tone enough in bias fx after the fact. For the next jam I might work out a way to record an amp and a clean channel for easier monitoring of the situation.



Thanks for listening :-)