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Teletuesday on a Wednesday
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21 views • April 22, 2021
Here's a quick and grungy #teletuesday on a Wednesday. I got way too busy yesterday and couldn't finish mixing the audio and editing the video. But here it is. I just played whatever came to mind to a 6/8 beat at 90 bpm. Later I added the post rock drum kit in Superior Drummer with a few basic drum measures to match the different moods of the improvisation. The tricky thing about this improvisation was that I just played the guitar acoustically into my zoom h6 without any monitoring through an amp. Fortunately I was able to sculpt the tone enough in bias fx after the fact. For the next jam I might work out a way to record an amp and a clean channel for easier monitoring of the situation.
Thanks for listening :-)
Thanks for listening :-)
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