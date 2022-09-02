Lymphedema - What causes that and how to address it?

Lymphedema is a condition that affects the lymph nodes holding onto water and causing swelling in the legs. Whats causes Lymphedema? How do we address it and reduce swelling in the legs? This video with Dr. Mike Van Thielen address this condition and how to mitigate it. Watch the full interview at the link below.



See the full interview below -

https://www.brighteon.com/b8bbfe26-f2cd-4cb1-babf-e685e768020f





